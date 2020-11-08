'This Is Sickening', Netizens Shocked With Visuals As Arnab's Life Comes Under Threat

After the illegal arrest, the ill-treatment for Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami continued. On Sunday, as Arnab is being taken to the Taloja jail after being in a quarantine facility, he revealed shocking details of being assaulted again and that his life was in danger, netizens reacted with shock and worry.

READ: SHOCKING:"My Life Is In Danger, Please Tell Courts To Help Me": Arnab Goswami Enroute Jail

Netizens worried over Arnab Goswami’s safety

After being in a quarantine facility in Alibaug as a part of his judicial custody since Wednesday, Arnab Goswami was taken in police van to the Taloja jail. En route, as Republic TV reporters managed to talk with him from the van, he shouted in worry, “ I am not being allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6am and said, ‘We won’t let you speak to your lawyers.' My life is under threat.”

#IndiaWithArnab | SHOCKING: Arnab Goswami's life in danger, not allowed to speak to lawyer, assaulted in jail, moved in screened police van to Taloja jail; Raise your voice; #LIVE & #BREAKING updates here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/w7LHwkBsxi — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

#IndiaWithArnab | They said there will be not speaking to lawyers. My police custody has been rejected. They dragged me, are trying to take me to jail, I asked to speak to my lawyer, they refused. I am appealing to the Supreme Court: Arnab Goswami #LIVE https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/68B04DaWfF — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

READ: "MY LIFE IS UNDER THREAT": Arnab Goswami Being Moved To Taloja Jail By Cops - LIVE UPDATES

Viewers of Republic and netizens expressed their shock over the video, calling it ‘sickening.’ They termed the conduct of Maharashtra government as ‘shameful’ that a journalist was being treated like a ‘criminal’. They prayed for him and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to help Arnab Goswami as they sought his immediate release.

O God he is in danger,pls save him🙏🙏🙏 — Main bhi Arnab (@kumar_yachna) November 8, 2020

We want justice for Arnab. We demand Arnab's release immediately — SVeerula (@s_veerula) November 8, 2020

Our constitution rights are in deep danger if a nationalist is treated like a criminal, India is bleeding!!! — Neha🦋 (@Neh_hope_faith) November 8, 2020

This is sickening — JusticeForSushant🇮🇳NotABot (@Not_a_bot_Re) November 8, 2020

Omg omg !! @AmitShah jee and @PMOIndia jee YOU have to have to have to save Arnab now now now !!

It’s now or never !! — Believe - Not a BOT (@bat_shal) November 8, 2020

Kya chal rha h ye maharastra me, sharm nahi aati hai mumbai police ko. — Mayank sinha (@kmayank856) November 8, 2020

Bombay HC to pronounce order on Monday

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will pronounce its verdict on the interim bail plea application of Arnab Goswami on Monday at 3pm. The court heard arguments from Arnab Goswami’s lawyer Harish Salve, Maharashtra government and victim’s family over the last three days in the 2018 abetment to suicide case that has been controversially been reopened.

Arnab Goswami’s shocking arrest from his residence on Wednesday led to huge furore across the nation, and even other countries. Videos of his physical assault and being dragged away by the police was strongly condemned. Right from Home Minister Amit Shah to people on the streets, citizens have expressed their anger in various ways.

READ: 'My Life Is Under Threat, Please Tell The People': Arnab Goswami Assaulted, Moved To Jail

READ: After 4 Nights Judicial Custody, Arnab Goswami Being Taken To Taloja Jail In Screened Van