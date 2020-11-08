Last Updated:

'This Is Sickening', Netizens Shocked With Visuals As Arnab's Life Comes Under Threat

Netizens were shocked with visuals of Arnab Goswami saying that his life was under threat. They termed it 'sickening' and sought the help of PM Modi, Amit Shah.

Written By
Digital Desk
'This is sickening', netizens shocked with visuals as Arnab says 'my life's under threat'

After the illegal arrest, the ill-treatment for Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami continued. On Sunday, as Arnab is being taken to the Taloja jail after being in a quarantine facility, he revealed shocking details of being assaulted again and that his life was in danger, netizens reacted with shock and worry.

READ: SHOCKING:"My Life Is In Danger, Please Tell Courts To Help Me": Arnab Goswami Enroute Jail

Netizens worried over Arnab Goswami’s safety

After being in a quarantine facility in Alibaug as a part of his judicial custody since Wednesday, Arnab Goswami was taken in  police van to the Taloja jail. En route, as Republic TV reporters managed to talk with him from the van, he shouted in worry,  “ I am not being allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6am and said, ‘We won’t let you speak to your lawyers.' My life is under threat.”

READ: "MY LIFE IS UNDER THREAT": Arnab Goswami Being Moved To Taloja Jail By Cops - LIVE UPDATES

Viewers of Republic and netizens expressed their shock over the video, calling it ‘sickening.’ They termed the conduct of Maharashtra government as ‘shameful’ that a journalist was being treated like a ‘criminal’. They prayed for him and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to help Arnab Goswami as they sought his immediate release. 

Bombay HC to pronounce order on Monday  

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will pronounce its verdict on the interim bail plea application of Arnab Goswami on Monday at 3pm. The court heard arguments from Arnab Goswami’s lawyer Harish Salve, Maharashtra government and victim’s family over the last three days in the 2018 abetment to suicide case that has been controversially been reopened.   

Arnab Goswami’s shocking arrest from his residence on Wednesday led to huge furore across the nation, and even other countries. Videos of his physical assault and being dragged away by the police was strongly condemned. Right from Home Minister Amit Shah to people on the streets, citizens have expressed their anger in various ways. 

READ: 'My Life Is Under Threat, Please Tell The People': Arnab Goswami Assaulted, Moved To Jail

READ: After 4 Nights Judicial Custody, Arnab Goswami Being Taken To Taloja Jail In Screened Van

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND