THIS Is The Moment Rakesh Tikait Was Attacked With Ink In Bengaluru

Black ink was thrown on Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Monday after he was the focus of a massive brawl flak that took place at his press conference in Bengaluru. In the video accessed by Republic TV, one can see as Tikait addressed a press briefing, a dozen people barged into a press meeting. One person among the mob goes on the stage and throws black ink on Tikait as there was no security. Tikait held his hands up to save himself but he's unable to stop the ink splattering on his face.

The short video shows all pandemonium breaking loose at the press briefing as the miscreants continued to throw chairs and started shouting at the leader. Several supporters of the leader also were seen helping him clean his face.

Speaking to the reporters, Tikait pinned the responsibility on the local police. Alleging that there was no security, he claimed that the Karnataka government was complicit in the protests. The police took 3 persons who are believed to be a Karnataka farmer leader Chandrashekar's supporters into custody. Tikait was one of the 7 members of the coordination committee of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha which was in charge of the anti-farm law protests in Delhi.

While speaking to Republic, farmer leader Avik Saha said, "We- the Samyukta Kisan Morcha leadership is travelling to all corners of the country and raising awareness, building up the movement that will happen very soon. The announcement of which will happen in a week or 10 days' time. I don't think he had gone there to refute or contest any farmer leaders' claims about anyone.' This comes after a controversy broke out over the farmer leader, Chandrashekar, being stung by a local TV channel and allegedly being seen taking a bribe to decide the fate of a particular protest.