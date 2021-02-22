This MP Minister Sits On A 50-ft-high Ferris Wheel For 2 Hours Daily Just To Use The Phone

In an amusing and yet revealing incident, Madhya Pradesh Minister of State for Public Health Engineering Brajendra Singh Yadav said on Monday that spends two hours daily on a 50-feet-high Ferris wheel in Surel village of Ashoknagar district to talk to officials as he needs to reach a particular height from where mobile network is available.

Yadav was quoted by ANI saying, "I have to stay in this area for nine days. But there is a problem with mobile network connectivity in this area. People come to me with their problems. Their problems remain unresolved since I am unable to talk to any official due to a network issue. That's why I sit on a hammock and go at a height from where I am able to get mobile network connectivity. From there, I talk to officials concerned."

A photograph and a video of the Madhya Pradesh minister sitting atop a 50-foot high amusement park ride in Ashok Nagar district to get a robust signal on his cellphone network led to a plethora of memes and jokes centered around the government's much wanted 'Digital India' thrust. The photograph of Brajendra Singh Yadav on the swing in Amkho village was published in newspapers while the video went viral on social media on Sunday.

MP Budget session to begin today

Meanwhile, the budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will commence from Monday with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The session will formally begin with state Governor Anandiben Patel's address. Before that, BJP MLA from Deotalab (Rewa district) Girish Gautam will be elected unopposed as the Assembly Speaker because the opposition Congress has decided not to field its candidate. Gautam filed his nomination papers on Sunday. The budget session will continue till March 26.

The speaker of MP Assembly Rameshwar Sharma had chaired an all-party meeting held on Sunday. It was decided that social distancing norms and other protocols would be observed during the session in view of the coronavirus situation.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and senior Congress legislators, including Dr. Govind Singh and NP Prajapati, were present in this meeting, an official of the Assembly secretariat said.

(With ANI Inputs)