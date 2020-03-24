'Me-thali-ca': This Musician's Desi Ode On Janta Curfew Day Is Winning Hearts On Internet

In light of the Janta Curfew which was imposed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight coronavirus on March 22, lakhs of Indians stood in the balconies, windows and on terraces of their houses and clapped their hands, blew conches, banged plates and pans to successfully support the curfew and show gratitude to people who are working tirelessly to battle the pandemic. While some uploaded videos of their renditions during the clapping session on various social media platforms, but a video of a Twitter user where he can be seen performing the ‘thali-banging’ with a unique twist is winning the hearts of all.

In the shared video, he is playing some chords on the guitar and simultaneously we see flashes of a spoon being chimed over a utensils-stand, giving it a Metallica and Enter Sandman pun. He captioned his Twitter thread as, “Some quarantine content from me coming your way. Bartan Sandman by Me-thali-ca.” The feat had some tempos that are reminiscent of the legendary band, Metallica’s iconic music beats. The audio-visual has been viewed more than 4,000 times since it was shared. The tweet has left the Internet entertained and garnered amazing responses by Twitterati.

Some quarantine content from me coming your way. Bartan Sandman by Me-thali-ca. pic.twitter.com/uCU7HdOlOk — thewisecrab (@thewisecrab) March 23, 2020

Read: COVID-19: PM Modi Reiterates Appeal To Stay Indoors, Shares Warm Video From Janta Curfew

Read: Kapil Sharma's Adorable Daughter Applauds Coronavirus Warriors During Janta Curfew; WATCH

'Too Good'

Amazed by the creativity of the boy in the video and his rendition, several people stormed the comment section with their surprising comments. While few considered the video a treat to watch while the rest praised the lad for his jamming. Mesmerized by the rendition, one of the users expressed her happiness of watching sich a video for the first time in her life. The second user compared the jamming of the boy with gold seller records and that this song could hit the chartbusters.

That’s the first I have seen of you!



P.S : Did junta know he’s a cutie? — BeingNita (@VinithaShetty) March 23, 2020

neat... should have tried St. Anger tho — Jay (@CruciFire) March 23, 2020

One of the users said that she had to mute the video and watch so that her son does not listen to it, else the whole kitchen would turn into a mess. Some called him a rockstar while the other considered this an optimum use of resources when the entire country is lockdown to protect themselves from the coronavirus pandemic. In his address to the country on March 19, the Prime Minister appealed Indians to thank the warriors who are relentlessly fighting the COVID-19. For this, he asked people to observe a five-minute ovation to these brave fighters by clapping hands, banging plates or ringing religious bells to express gratitude.

Good product placement — Nikhila (@kokudum) March 23, 2020

This thali banging was what we needed. — D (@drashtithdhokla) March 23, 2020

Gold. Sell records. Online. — Tu Kaun Hai Bey (@radzzzzster) March 23, 2020

Muted it. If my son's had heard it, they would create a mess in the kitchen with their live performance 🤣🤣🤣 — kitsharma (@kitsharma) March 23, 2020

Read:Vivek Oberoi Shares 'level Of Enthusiasm' After People Beat Utensils On March 22; See Post

Read:Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid & Other Celebs Who Refrained From Posting On Janta Curfew