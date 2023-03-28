This Union Minister Drops A Hint About ChatGPT-Like AI Tool, 'wait For A Big Announcement'

Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday, March 27 hinted at a big announcement in a few weeks in the context of conversational AI tools.

Responding to a specific question on whether India can build something equivalent to the conversational AI tool ChatGPT while speaking at the India Global Forum event, the Union Minister said, "Wait for a few weeks, there will be a big announcement". However, the IT Minister declined to give further details when asked about what the big announcement might be. He said, "Parliament is in session, so I cannot say anything."

ChatGPT

Since its launch, ChatGPT has been in the news and it has dazzled the world with its conversational skills and triggered an AI (Artificial Intelligence) chatbot race.

Created by the San Franciso artificial intelligence company OpenAI, the new AI chatbot tool has exploded in popularity and grabbed headlines over the past weeks. It can be tasked to provide definitive answers to questions, responds to user prompts, and based on online information, it can churn out scripts, speeches, song lyrics, homework material, articles, marketing copy, classroom essays and even draft research paper abstracts.