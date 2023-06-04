This World Environment Day, Anupam Kher Joins Fight Against Single-use Plastic

As the world comes together to mark World Environment Day, acclaimed actor Anupam Kher has issued a heartfelt call to action against single-use plastic. Joining hands with the Bhamla Foundation, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the G20, Kher's appeal seeks to raise awareness about the pressing issue of plastic pollution and encourage eco-friendly alternatives.

“Plastic pollution is a threat to our lives, other living beings and our Mother Earth. It is a global threat that impacts every country and community in the world. We must act, commit and set norms now to eliminate plastic. I request you all to take a pledge to stop using single use plastic and use alternate solutions for everyday essential activities," Kher said.

"This World Environment Day, join us in this global effort to beat plastic pollution and find eco-friendly solutions to plastic pollution. Let’s tiktik plastic pollution from our lives and appreciate this noble initiative by the Asif Bhamla foundation along with Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, UN Environment Programme and G20 summit for all their efforts towards a sustainable future,” he added.

World Environment Day celebrations

The Bhamla Foundation has organised an event at the Carter Road Amphitheater in Mumbai on June 5, where an estimated 8,000 attendees will gather to celebrate and advocate for environmental conservation. The event aims to entertain, inspire, and ignite change through an array of captivating performances by artists such as Neeti Mohan, Emiway Bantai, Shiamak Davar, Stebin.

Actors such as Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Armaan Malik, Guneet Monga, Rajkummar Rao, Darshan Raval and Shaan Mukherjee are said to have lent their support to the cause. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are likely to be part of the celebrations.

The Bhamla Foundation event is aimed at creating a powerful platform to raise awareness, inspire change and bring people together from across backgrounds in the global fight against plastic pollution.