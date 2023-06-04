This World Environment Day, Vidya Balan Joins Campaign To End Single-use Plastic

Padma Shree Awardee and film actor Vidya Balan has issued an appeal for World Environment Day calling for an end to the use of single-use plastic. On June 5, the world will come together to observe World Environment Day. In a short video, Vidya Balan has called attention to the damage plastic pollution causes and insisted on the duty of people to conserve the environment for future generations.

In the video, the National Award-winning actor expressed support for the Tik Tik Plastic campaign, a campaign run by the Bhamla Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and G20. “We all know that plastic pollution is becoming a global health risk. Microplastics-tiny plastic particles find their way into our food, water and air,” Balan said in her video message.

She then went on to express shock over the fact that each person on the planet consumes more than 50,000 plastic particles per year. “Plastic pollution contributes to the crisis of climate change, pollution, waste and biodiversity loss. It’s high time we start taking responsibility for our actions. We must eliminate unnecessary plastic items like water bottles, bags, trays, cutlery, food packaging, and basically single-use plastic items from our lives,” she further said.

On the occasion of World Environment Day this year, UNEP has chosen "Beat Plastic Pollution: Solutions to Plastic Pollution" as its theme to address the pressing issue of plastic pollution. Keeping this theme in mind, the Asif Bhamla Foundation has launched a global campaign called Tik Tik Plastic.

“For years, the Bhamla Foundation has worked tirelessly along with the UNEP and with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and climate change, to raise awareness about the environment,” Vidya Balan said. “This world environment day we invite you to join the global effort to beat plastic pollution which is the flagship campaign of the international G20 summit and also our honourable PM Narendra Modi’s ambitious and visionary project to create a sustainable future,” she added.

What is the campaign all about?

The Tik Tik campaign harnesses the power of music by creating a musical anthem to unite people and inspire them to combat plastic pollution. As part of the campaign, an event will be organised at the Carter Road Amphitheatre on June 5. Around 8,000 people are expected to participate in the event which will feature performances by renowned artists such as Neeti Mohan, Emiway Bantai, Shiamak Davar and Stebin.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav are likely to take part in the event. Moreover, celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Armaan Malik, Guneet Monga, Rajkumar Rao, Darshan Raval, Shaan Mukherjee are expected to attend the event.

“I firmly believe that it is our duty to protect our environment for future generations. We need to be conscious of our choices and take action against our plastic footprints,” Balan insisted. “We must be responsible consumers and choose sustainable options,” Vidya Balan concluded.