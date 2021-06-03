Thoothukudi Sterlite Invests Rs 11 Cr For Oxygen Bottling In 'best Efforts To Help Nation'

In the latest development, Vedanta's Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi has commissioned an oxygen cylinder bottling plant at its premises with an investment of Rs 11 cr. Sterlite's move comes after the plant in Thoothukudi was allowed to reopen to manufacture liquid medical oxygen owing to the increase in demand as India battles the second wave of COVID-19. Sterlite informed that the bottling plant has a daily production capacity of 400 medical-grade oxygen cylinders.

"While our technology was so far focused on producing liquid oxygen, overseas technology providers have helped us implement processes to capture gaseous oxygen as well, which was so far being vented out as a byproduct," Sterlite's statement read.

Sterlite resumed the production of medical oxygen on May 19 after developing a snag which forced the manufacturing process to be halted. Vedanta had roped in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to fix the technical snag in order to resume the production of medical oxygen at its Thoothukudi facility. A technical glitch that had developed in the cold box of Sterlite's oxygen plant had hampered the manufacturing process following which Vedanta roped in experts from ISRO to fix the snag. The ISRO experts had suggested some measures to resolve the technical glitch in order to resume the production of medical oxygen.

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 situation

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday registered 25,317 new COVID-19 infections, continuing with the decline in the daily trend in the recent past. With this tally, the caseload is 21,48,346 while the death of 483 today took the toll to 25,205 till date, the Health Department said. Recoveries outnumbered the new cases with 32,263 people walking out of health care institutions. The number discharged totalled 18,34,439 till date, leaving 2,88,702 active infections.

Among districts, Coimbatore recorded the maximum number of infections at 3,061 new cases followed by Chennai with 2,217, Erode 1,488, Salem 1,290 and Tiruppur 1,252. The State capital leads in the number of total infections among districts with 5,09,234 cases overall. The number of deceased also remains high in Chennai with 7,222 fatalities till date.

The number of samples tested today were 1,74,329 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,80,16,841. Chengalpet, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur and Villupuram reported new cases each in excess of 500 today while the rest were scattered across other districts.