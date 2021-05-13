Thoothukudi Sterlite Plant Produces 1st 5MT Batch Of Oxygen; To Ramp Up Production To 35MT

In the latest development, five tonnes of liquid medical oxygen produced at the recently reopened Sterlite factory in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi was distributed to Tirunelveli district on Thursday. Vedanta's Sterlite factory, which was recently reopened to manufacture medical oxygen amid a steep demand as the state battles the second wave of COVID. As per sources, the five tonnes of oxygen having 98% purity was dispatched to the nearby Tirunelveli district while ten tonnes of oxygen will be produced in the next test phase for three days. Then, the Sterlite factory is projected to produce 35 tonnes of Oxygen after all clearances.

Monitoring committee formed as Sterlite reopens

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier named a seven-member Monitoring Committee for supervising the reopening of the oxygen plants at Vedanta's Sterlite factory in Thoothukudi as per the Supreme Court's order dated April 27. The Supreme Court had permitted Vedanta to reopen the Oxygen-production unit on a standalone basis owing to the spike in demand for medical oxygen across the country amid rising COVID cases. The seven-member Monitoring Committee comprises the Thoothukudi District Collector, the city's Superintendant of Police, TNPCB's District Environmental Officer, Thoothukudi Thermal power plant TANGEDCO's Deputy Chief Chemist and two environmental experts who will be nominated as per SC's orders.

As per the state government order, the Vedanta plant will function as per directions issued by the Monitoring Committee and in compliance with environmental and safety norms. The Committee will also determine the number of people allowed inside the factory premises solely for managing and conducting the production of oxygen. The Monitoring Committee will also engage with the local residents to address grievances related to the nature of the functioning of the plant. A safety audit will also be conducted before the commencement of operations, the state government's order read.

Tamil Nadu's COVID situation

Tamil Nadu recorded 30,355 new COVID-19 cases in the single biggest day spike so far on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 14,68,864 while 293 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 16,471. According to a medical bulletin, 19,508 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 12,79,658 leaving 1,72,735 active infections. With the pandemic raging the southern State, Tamil Nadu for the first time went past the grim 10,000-mark on April 18 and 20,000 on May 2.

The State capital accounted for 7,564 new infections, totalling 4,12,505 till date. The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities also with 5,458 deaths. The number of samples tested today was 1,56,356 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,44,67,287. Besides Chennai, Chengalpet added 2,670 cases, Coimbatore 2,636, Kanyakumari 1,076, Madurai 1,172, Thiruvallur 1,344 while the remaining districts clocked new infections in triple digits.