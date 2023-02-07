Thorat Crisis Brings Maha Congress Rot Out In Open, But Patole Still Obsesses Over Adani

Balasaheb Thorat’s abrupt resignation from Congress has exposed the rift within the grand old party's Maharashtra unit. However, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's focus remained on the Adani Group even while the party's own house is on fire. Patole, speaking to ANI on Tuesday, said, "The Centre is protecting people like Adani and not ready for talks in Parliament." Patole's statement on Adani came after Thorat had sent his letter of resignation to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

“People like Adani are looting common people. Heavy GST is levied on people. Rich are getting richer every day but the poor & middle class are getting ruined. Centre is protecting people like Adani & not ready for talks in Parliament,” said Nana Patole.

Balasaheb Thorat blames Nana Patole

While Nana Patole, like his leader Rahul Gandhi, remained focussed on Adani, the rot within the Maharashtra unit came out in the open. Thorat accused Patole of conspiring against him and said he cannot work with the Maharashtra Congress chief because Patole bears a grudge against him. Thorat further said he was not consulted on any decisions taken in Maharashtra.