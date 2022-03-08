Those committing violence against women should be set on fire in public; gouge out eyes of rapists: Cong MLAs in Guj

Ahmedabad, Mar 8 (PTI) In the event of an atrocity, women should come together without waiting for the help of police and set the culprit on fire in public, a woman Congress MLA from Gujarat said on Tuesday while her colleague in the House suggested that eyes of those men who look at women with bad intention and rapists should be gouged out.

Addressing a programme organised by the Congress Seva Dal in Gandhinagar to mark International Women's Day, MLA Geniben Thakor said women should not wait for the help of the police or government to come to their aid in case of an atrocity against them.

"Without waiting for the police or the government to help us, whenever there is an atrocity, injustice against a woman, 50 nearby women should come together, douse the criminal with kerosene and set him on fire in the public," said Thakor, who represents Vav Assembly constituency in the Banaskantha district.

Speaking at the same venue, another Congress MLA, Chandrikaben Baria, said the eyes of rapists should be gouged out.

"I am sorry to say that we have to deal with goons in this BJP government. The eyes of those who look towards women (with an evil intention) would be gouged out," said Baria, who represents Garbada, a Scheduled Tribe (ST) constituency.

Congress has been alleging that crime against women has gone up exponentially in BJP ruled Gujarat.

Recently, a woman on her way to college was killed in broad daylight in Surat by a jilted man. The video of the incident showed a crowd at the spot watching the crime in shock but nobody came forward to save the woman from her attacker.

The opposition party had also claimed that cases of rape are on the rise in Gujarat. PTI KA PD NSK NSK

