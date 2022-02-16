'Those Dissatisfied With Delimitation Proposals Can Lodge Objections To Panel': L-G Sinha

The Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj has asked all those, who have reservations with Delimitation Commission’s draft proposals, to submit them to the panel.

"Election Commission is an independent authority and Delimitation Commission is working under it. If anyone (be it a political leader/political party/common citizen ) has any reservations with the Commission's proposed draft, they can send its reservation to the Commission but in written form, so that the healthy debate takes place,” LG Shina said while talking to media on the sidelines of a function in the winter capital.

On February 14, National Conference (NC) associate members (3) of the Delimitation Commission had filed their objections on the draft proposals of the panel, which recommended changes in the assembly and parliamentary constituencies of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In its 14 page reply to the Commission, National Conference had questioned the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission, especially it's logic behind enhancing 6 seats in the Jammu division as against 1 in the Kashmir region.

The NC had been vocal against the draft proposals as the political party had claimed that the exercise is done against the laid down norms.

Moreover, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti had said that the "delimitation commission is BJP’s commission" and that "they (PDP) have no faith in it".

It is pertinent to mention that, People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) - an amalgam of five mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir – will meet on February 23rd to discuss the situation in the wake of the draft report of the Delimitation Commission.

PDP's Political Affairs Committee Meets To Discuss Initial Report

A meeting of the PDP's Political Affairs Committee (PAC), the highest decision-making body of the party, was held on February 13 to discuss the report of the delimitation commission for Jammu and Kashmir and the future strategy of the party.

The PAC of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) meeting under the chairmanship of party president Mehbooba Mufti at her "Fairview" residence in the Gupkar area of the city here, a PDP spokesperson had said.

He said this is the first meeting of the PAC after the initial report of the delimitation commission surfaced.

"The report (of the commission) and the future strategy of the party are on the agenda of the meeting," the spokesperson said.

(Image: PTI)