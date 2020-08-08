'Those Involved In Kozhikode Airport Rescue Ops To Be Tested For COVID-19': KK Shailaja

Following the plane crash incident at Kozhikode Airport, the Kerala government will conduct COVID-19 tests of all the people involved in rescue operations at the accident site as part of a precautionary measure. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that the volunteers should immediately go into self-quarantine post their operation and inform the health department about the same either by contacting on the tollfree numbers or by contacting the control rooms.

The tollfree numbers are--1056, 0471 2552056. To contact the control rooms these are the numbers--0483 2733251, 2733252, 2733253, 0495 2376063, 2371471, 2373901.

Health department is making a list of all those who participated

"All those who were involved in rescue operations at Kozhikode Airport should go into self-quarantine. State Government will conduct COVID-19 tests of all," said KK Shailaja. "All those who have participated in the rescue should inform the health department. Either contact the toll free numbers or control rooms. The health department is making a list of all those who participated in the rescue operations," she added.

About the tragic Kozhikode Air India plane crash

The Air India Express flight IX-1134 from Dubai met with an accident at Kozhikode, Kerala on Friday. The Boeing 737 aircraft which was deployed under the Vande Bharat Mission overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport at 7:41 pm and nosedived into the valley, splitting into two pieces.

The airlines in a press release informed that there were 184 passengers and six crew members on board. So far, the casualty figure has risen to 18, including the two pilots Capt. DV Sathe and First Officer Capt. Akhilesh Kumar, while the four crew members are safe and the injured are being treated at hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode. Youngest to succumb is a one-year-old boy who was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after the plane crash.

A senior investigator from DGCA informed that the Air India Express pilots, who died in the Kozhikode crash, tried to land the plane twice before the unfortunate crash landing at the tabletop runway. While speaking to ANI, an official said that the pilots aborted two landings due to tailwind.

Post the accident, the Kozhikode airport has been closed down temporarily and all incoming flights have been diverted to Kannur or Cochin international airports. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has reached Kozhikode on Saturday morning to evaluate the situation.

Officials to meet to discuss the crash

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DG), Civil Aviation Ministry senior officials, Airports Authority of India, and Air Navigation Service members will meet in Delhi on Saturday over the crash-landing of an Air India Express flight in Kozhikode on Friday.

Furthermore, two special relief flights from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members of the Air India Express crash-landing incident reached Kozhikode earlier today.

(With ANI Inputs)