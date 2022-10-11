'Those Living In Jammu District For Over Year Eligible For Voting': J&K Dy Commissioner

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa on Tuesday issued an order authorising all tehsildars to issue a certificate of residence after conducting necessary field verifications, to the person(s) residing in District Jammu for more than one year, for the purpose of registration as a voter in Jammu and Kashmir.

The order means that anyone from outside Jammu and Kashmir living in the Union Territory for more than a year can register as a voter for upcoming assembly polls in J&K.

In an order issued, DC Jammu said, “Whereas, Special Summary Revision, 2022 has been started in Union territory of the Jammu and Kashmir w.e.f. 15.09.2022, for registration of new voters, deletion, correction, transposition of voters who have migrated, or died since the last Summary Revision; Whereas, as per guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, any of the following documents can be accepted as proof of residence: Water/Electricity/ Gas Connection for one year, Aadhar Card, Current Passbook of Nationalized / Scheduled Bank/ Post Office, Indian Passport, Revenue Department's Land Owning Record including Kisan Bahi, Registered Rent/ Lease Deed (in case of Tenant) and Registered Sale Deed in case of own house.”

The order further added, “Whereas, these guidelines further provide that any other proof of residence can also be accepted for registration of new voters; Whereas these guidelines further provide that in case none of the mentioned documents is available, field verification is a must. For example, in a category like homeless Indian citizens who are otherwise eligible to become electors but do not possess any documentary proof of ordinary residence, the Electoral Registration Officer shall designate an officer for field verification; Whereas, during review meetings taken with the field functionaries viz Electoral Registration Officers/ Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, etc. it has been noticed that some eligible voters are facing hardships in registration as Voters for non-availability of documents mentioned hereinabove;”

“Now, therefore, keeping in view the urgency involved in the matter and to ensure that no eligible voter is left for registration during the Special Summary Revision, 2022 in District Jammu, all Tehsildars are authorized to issue a certificate of residence after conducting necessary field verifications, to the person(s) residing in District Jammu for more than one year, for the purpose”, it added.