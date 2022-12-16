Those Opposing 1932 'Khatiyan'-based Domicile Policy Opponents Of Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said those opposing the 1932 'Khatiyan' (land records)-based domicile policy of his government are opponents of Jharkhand.

Accusing the Centre of step-motherly treatment to Jharkhand, he alleged that BJP plundered the state's wealth for the last 20 years.

Addressing a rally in Godda as part of the 'Khatiyani Johar Yatra' to mark three years of UPA government in the state on Thursday, he said that fixing 1932 Khatiyan as the cut-off year to determine domicile 'Jharkhandis' is a historical step of his JMM-led government.

"We have delivered whatever we promised to the people," he said.

Soren said it is now the Centre's responsibility to include Jharkhand's policies on fixing land records with 1932 as the cut-off year and increasing reservations in the ninth schedule of the Constitution.

The Jharkhand Assembly recently cleared two bills including one on increasing reservation in vacant government posts and services in the state to 77 per cent.

The ninth schedule of the Constitution contains a list of central and state laws that cannot be challenged in courts.

Accusing the Centre of meting out step-motherly treatment to Jharkhand, he claimed that the state suffered power outages at the instance of the Union government due to a small outstanding payment which is much lesser than that of BJP-ruled states.

Hitting out at the previous BJP government in the state, Soren alleged that the saffron camp had declared 10 lakh ration cards in the state as null but the current dispensation rectified the mistake and issued 20 lakh ration cards.