'Those Saying We Are Divided Are Wrong': Gurjar Leader Kirori Bainsla On Continued Protest

Seeking 5% reservation in jobs and education in the most backward caste (MBC) quota, the members of the Gurjar community continued their protest on Monday with more members joining the protest. Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla on Monday asserted that the protest will continue until their demands are met.

"We will continue our agitation till our demands are met. The government should accept our demands as early as possible," Bainsla said while speaking with ANI.

He said that those alleging a rift and the community is divided into two factions are wrong. "Through this agitation, it is clear that our community is not divided and those who were saying that this community has been divided into two factions, is wrong. I want to convey a message to our community that we should fight together for our rights," he said.

"I also request the government to fulfil our demand as soon as possible," he added.

Earlier in the day while speaking with Republic TV, a Gurjar protestor said, "We only want to tell the Chief Minister, that we are looking at you. We also don't want to continue this protest forever but where do we go? Who do we ask help from?"

The Gurjar community's protest has affected the functioning of trains, mostly between Delhi and Mumbai. At least 8 trains have been diverted in the route. Bus service between the Agra-Jaipur route have also been halted as a result of the protests which have slowly begun to spread along the national highway.

Why are the Gurjars agitating?

The Gurjars have been demanding the inclusion of the Gurjars reservation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, which gives a 5% reservation to the MBC in the pending recruitment process. The Rajasthan Government has promised to write to the Centre to include the community in the Ninth Schedule. They have also presented a 14-point demand to the state which includes providing a regular pay scale to 1,252 candidates belonging to MBC.

In February 2019, the Gehlot government passed the Rajasthan Backward Classes Amendment Act-2019 paving the way for a 5 per cent reservation for the community. Five castes including Gurjar, Gadiya, Luhar, Banjara, Rebari, and Raika which were previously classified as OBC, have now been classified as MBC.

The community had staged a major revolt demanding 5% reservation by camping on rail tracks across the state, affecting over 250 trains countrywide in February. The agitation even turned violent in Dholpur when unidentified miscreants fired 8-10 rounds in the air and three police vehicles were set afire by agitators, according to PTI.

(With ANI inputs)

