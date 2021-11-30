Those Visiting Puducherry Will Be Checked For COVID-19 At Borders: Lt Governor

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said the administration has come up with an action plan to achieve cent per cent vaccination against coronavirus and also to prevent Omicron, the new variant of the virus, from affecting people in the union territory.

Talking to reporters after visiting a vaccination booth here, the Lt Governor said she had held discussions with officials of the Department of Health and also representatives of private medical colleges earlier at her office.

She said a detailed discussion was held on Omicron and added that she had asked the health officials to intensify their steps to rise to any exigency, although there was so far no report of the new variant being detected.

Soundararajan said that three people who had come to Puducherry recently from South Africa were being monitored closely.

She said that the government was considering a proposal to adopt certain restrictions to ensure that those visiting Puducherry were subject to checking for Covid-19.

Door-to-door inspection to ascertain vaccination of residents would be taken up on December 4 and 5, she said.

