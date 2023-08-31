Those Who Came To Power In 2014 Will Go Out In 2024: Akhilesh Yadav

Accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of betraying public, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said those who came to power in 2014 will go out in 2024.

Before leaving for Mumbai from Saifai to attend a meeting of opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, Yadav said, "I am happy that meetings of the I.N.D.I.A alliance are being held continuously. The public is confident that this alliance will form a government and the Bharatiya Janata Party will go out of power in the country."

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Yadav said its government has betrayed the common man.

The former chief minister said Uttar Pradesh has a very important role to play in the next Lok Sabha elections as 80 MPs are elected from the state.

"People who have betrayed the public will be thrown out of power in the year 2024. Those who came in 2014, will go out in 2024." The two-day meeting of the leaders of the opposition coalition is being held in Mumbai on Thursday and Friday during which the constituents are expected to deliberate on important issues including the future strategy.

A total of 28 parties will participate which is two more than the previous meeting held in Bengaluru.