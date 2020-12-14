'Those Who Give Dough Can Also Have Pizza': Organisers Of Langar At Farmers' Protest

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Centre's farm laws. At the same time, ‘langars’ are being organised at various Delhi borders to feed the farmers. One such 'langar' which has gained attention is the 'pizza langar' which was organised by a group of five friends from Amritsar.

'Did not have much time to organise regular langar'

They didn't have much time to organise regular 'langar', so they collected 'regular-sized' pizzas from a Haryana mall and set up a stall at the Singhu border, according to PTI. They distributed around 400 pizzas within a short span of time as a huge crowd, including the protesting farmers and residents from nearby areas, queued up.

The 'pizza langar' has since hogged headlines and garnered compliments from different quarters, and also criticism from a certain section. "The farmers who gave the dough for pizzas can also afford to have one themselves," said Shanbir Singh Sandhu, who organised the 'pizza langar' with his four friends for the peasants protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border against the contentious agri-marketing laws.

"We didn't have much time to organise regular lentils-chapatti langar... So we came up with this idea," Sandhu, who is himself a farmer and an economics student at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, told news agency PTI.

Sandhu's friend, Shahnaz Gill, underscored that people get bored eating the same thing every day. "We thought we should bring them (farmers) something else to keep their spirits up," he said. The 21-year-old student of agriculture said this is the first time they have organised a 'pizza langar', expressing happiness that people have appreciated their efforts.

'They will get to know that...'

However, Sandhu said it is unfortunate and totally unacceptable that some people were ridiculing farmers having pizzas. "Few people just cannot digest that a farmer can have a car, wear good clothes and have a pizza. The farmer has moved on from dhoti-kurta to jeans and T-shirt," the 25-year-old student says. "It's about time these people grew up."

One of the reasons for organising a 'pizza langar' was to change the public perception about farmers, he added. Gill said no one has the right to comment on what a farmer should eat or wear. "People have been calling us 'so-called farmers'. Before making any such comment, they should come and meet us first, he says. "They will get to know that our thinking is much better than theirs."

The farmers have been protesting at several border points into Delhi for over two weeks over their demands to repeal the new legislation, which they claim would benefit the corporates, and end the traditional wholesale markets and the minimum support price regime.

