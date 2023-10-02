Those Who Lack New Thinking, Road Map Can't Help MP Develop: PM Modi's Jibe At Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects of public interest in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city. While addressing the Jansabha, the Prime Minister stated that Gwalior is a symbol of courage, self-respect, military glory, music, and taste, and has also given warriors to the country.

He informed of laying down the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore for Gwalior. Lauding the BJP government, he added that the fouble engine means double development. "In these years, our government has turned the state from a 'Bimaru Rajya' to the top 10 states in the country. Our aim is to make Madhya Pradesh one of the top three states of the country."

PM Modi slams Congress

Taking a potshot at the opposition, PM Modi added that the number of projects launched by BJP in a year has never been done by any other party. "Today, our government has laid the foundation stone and inaugurated so many development works in one day that no government can inaugurate and lay a foundation stone in one year and people got tired of clapping. Our government has so much power. Today a lot of connectivity projects were launched. IIT Indore and a lot of new work have started," said PM Modi.

Escalating his attack on Congress, PM Modi stated that Madhya Pradesh cannot be developed by those people who neither have new thinking nor a road map for development. They have only one job hating the country's progress, hating India's scheme and in their hatred, they even forget the achievements of the country. He added that Congress had been in power for 60 years but failed to speed up development.

"The people of the country had given those opposing development 60 years. 60 years is not a less time. If in nine years all this development and progress can happen in the country, a lot could have happened in 60 years. Even if they had a chance and it is their failure they could not do it. Even then they used to play with the feelings of the poor & they are doing it even now. Even then they used to divide the country on the basis of caste & even now they are doing the same," said the PM.

The Prime Minister accused Congress of playing with the feelings of the poor and dividing people in the name of caste. "Even then he used to play with the emotions of the poor, even today he is playing the same game. Even then they used to divide the country in the name of caste, even today they are committing the same sin. Even then he was deeply immersed in corruption, today he has become more corrupt. Even then he used to glorify a family, even today he sees his future in doing the same, and that is why he does not like glorifying the country."

Prime Minister further stated that today the whole world is praising India but Congress is not able to digest that. "Today the world sees its future in India. But those who are entangled in politics, who see nothing but a chair, do not like India's influence in the world. Modi has guaranteed that in the next term, India will have a name among the top economies of the world. This is also giving stomach ache to some power-hungry people".