Those Who Wage War Against Country Should Be Sent To Pakistan, Says Gujarat Judge 

A Gujarat-based city sessions court judge said those who wage war against the country's well-being and attack the cybersecurity of the country should be sent to Pakistan. The judge made the statement while awarding life sentences to two people convicted of providing information to the Pakistan-based ISI to carry out terror activities on Indian soil.

Justice AR Patel, of the Ahmedabad city sessions court, said, "Such people, who indulge in espionage in India for Pakistan should either voluntarily quit the country for Pakistan or the government should identify such elements and send them to Pakistan. The country is harmed by those who live in India but plot against it…"

The two people convicted in the case are Sirajuddin alias Karamat Ali Fakir, Muhammad Ayud alias Sahir Shaikh from Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad and Naushad Ali Sayyed from Jodhpur in Rajasthan. They were working for ISI operatives in Pakistan were helping in spreading their network here and also were involved in radicalisation of the youth in India and making them join these terror outfits.

In fact, the investigating officers of the Gujarat police had also found out, during the course of the investigation, that the convicts were arrested originally in 2012 for sending information on the Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar cantonments and movements of the Army to ISI agents in Pakistan and for this, they were receiving payments via electronic bank transfers which were traced to Saudi Arabia and Dubai.

The court, after hearing the arguments and investigations and evidence on the matter, on Monday, had awarded the accused life sentences of 14 years under the Official Secrets Act.

In course of the trial, the court heard testimonials of 31 witnesses. Evidence was placed before court indicating that the convicts had, in 2007, travelled to Karachi and that they had links to ISI operatives in Pakistan.

Justice AR Patel, passing the sentence, said that "it is an act that can harm the sovereignty and integrity of the entire nation. The victim in this case is not an individual, but the entire nation. This increases the gravity of the offense."