'Prayers With Those Affected': President Murmu Condoles Loss Of Lives In Morbi Bridge Collapse

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said her thoughts and prayers are with the affected people in the bridge collapse tragedy in Gujarat's Morbi and hoped that relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims.

At least 32 people died after a suspension bridge, nearly a century old, on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening. Several people standing on the bridge fell into the river, local officials said.

The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 30, 2022

"The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims," the president tweeted.