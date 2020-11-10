Thousand Diyas Lit In Vrindavan With One Prayer - 'Release Arnab Goswami'

As the demand for Arnab Goswami's release is increasing by the hour with global outrage against the Maharashtra state machinery, prayers have been held for his safety as he continues to remain in judicial custody at Taloja jail where hardened criminals and terrorists are imprisoned. The banks of Yamuna river in Vrindavan have been lit up with thousands of Diyas and an Aarti was performed there for Arnab's well being and safety in the prison.

#LIVE on #IndiaWithArnab | WATCH Republic's report from Vrindavan where a 1000 diyas were lit and offered as special prayers seeking the release of Arnab Goswami; Sign the petition in his support at https://t.co/Y9zlarecVl and tune in here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/DGP6S1XWVt — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2020

Also, raising concerns over Arnab's security, two petitions have been filed in Supreme Court on Tuesday appealing for the Apex court's intervention in the matter and issue directions to the Maharashtra Police reminding them of the order upheld in the DD Basu case, whereby law, the names of all those who interrogate the arrested need to be placed on record.

The two pleas have been filed separately by Supreme Court lawyer Subhash Jha and Acharya Vikramaditya in the top court, both expressing concern over Arnab's security in jail.

The petitions also demanded that directions be issued by the top court to protect the life and personal liberty of Arnab and to provide him adequate security in the nature of 24-hour CCTV surveillance, shifting him from Taloja jail to a safer facility.

Acharya Vikramaditya also demanded that Arnab be allowed to communicate his well-being to media at regular intervals and his family be allowed to meet him and handover food, clothes, and medicines.

This comes after Arnab while being shifted to Taloja Jail made shocking revelations that he was not being allowed access to his lawyers and that his life was in danger.

READ | Arnab Goswami Arrest LIVE Updates: Supreme Court To Hear Arnab's Bail Plea Tomorrow

READ | Supreme Court To Hear Arnab Goswami's Plea Challenging Bombay HC Order Tomorrow

Arnab moves Supreme Court for bail

Arnab Goswami has moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his bail plea on Monday. The Supreme Court is slated to hear his bail plea on Wednesday. Refusing to grant bail, the bench of Bombay High Court led by Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik on Monday had directed the Sessions Court to decide on Arnab Goswami's bail plea within 4 days of his filing the petition. As the bail plea was filed on Monday, the Alibag Sessions Court will have to pass judgement on the plea by Friday.

While rejecting the interim bail application of Arnab, the bench had clarified that its observations are prima facie in nature and will not apply to the application made by the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief seeking regular bail. However, it held that the rejection of the interim bail plea will not be construed as an impediment to Arnab seeking alternative remedies.

Witch-hunt against Republic continues

There has been widespread outrage and protests being held globally against the manner in which Arnab Goswami was manhandled, dragged and illegally arrested from his residence in a 2018 case which was reopened by the state Police without the prior approval of the court as the case was duly closed by the court of law in 2019. Besides, the witch-hunt against Republic Media Network continues as the Network's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh was arrested by the Police in the fake TRP case in which Republic's name was not even mentioned by the complainant but was forcibly brought by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his press conference. Despite that, Ghanshyam Singh had faced over 40 hours of interrogation by the Police on several occasions in the past few weeks and he had cooperated with the interrogation on all occasions, yet he was arrested on Tuesday and taken like a fugitive by the Police.

READ | Petitions Filed In SC On Arnab's Arrest, Request Security, 24-hour Surveillance In Custody

READ | Maharashtra Opposition Leaders To Meet Governor Over Arnab's Arrest & Freedom Of Speech