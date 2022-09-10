Thousands Gather For Ganpati Visarjan All Over Maharashtra As Devotees Wind Up Festival

As the nation celebrated Anant Chaturdashi also known as Ganpati Visarjan on the last day of the 10-day long festival, devotees turned up in thousands all around the country to bid farewell to Bappa.

The festival dedicated to the elephant-headed Lord Ganesha had begun on August 31 this year and came to an end on September 9.

Devotees gathered in thousands especially at Girgaon Chowpatty (beach) in south Mumbai which is one of the major spots for immersion of popular idols like Lalbaugcha Raja.

The idols of Lord Ganesh are taken to nearby water bodies and immersed on Anant Chaturdashi. Here, we see an idol of Lord Ganesha in the shadow of his father Lord Shiva.

Authorities in Mumbai, Pune, and other regions made elaborate arrangements, not just for the immersion of idols but also for the processions through the streets with hundreds of Dhols.

Pune witnessed huge crowds too as the immersion ceremony for the famous Punecha Raja saw artists perform a special procession.

Maharashtra celebrated the conclusion of the festivities with great fanfare at Girgaum Chowpatty beach in Mumbai.

