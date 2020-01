The Urs Mubarak of Janab Nanga Baji Sahib is celebrated annually at the residence of his grandson in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. On this occasion, special prayers were held for the peace and tranquillity in the Union Territory and the country. This year witnessed thousands of devotees paying obeisance to have the blessings of Sayed Baji Muzaffer Hussain Shah Sahab the grandson of Nanga Baji Sahib.