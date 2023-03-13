Thousands Of Devotees Throng During The Sharanabasaveshwara Jatra In Kalaburagi; WATCH

Devotees thronged during the participation in the 'Sharanabasaveshwara Jatra' in Kalaburagi on Monday, to mark the 201st death anniversary of 18th-century scholar and saint Sharana Basaveshwara.

Sharana Basaveshwara Temple is a shrine situated in Kalburgi (Gulbarga), an ancient town located in the northeastern part of Karnataka. The temple was built in honour of Hindu religious teacher and philosopher, Shri Sharana Basaveshwara, a saint of the Lingayat sect, known for his doctrine of Dasoha (giving is earning) and Kayaka – an advancement of the Karma.

An annual chariot festival, Jatra is held to pay respects to the Sharana Basaveshwara and it attracts massive crowds. The Samadhi of Sharana Basaveshwara is enshrined at the center called the garbha gudi. The lake located adjacent to the temple also attracts many devotees and tourists.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A large number of devotees participated in 'Sharanabasaveshwara Jatra' in Kalaburagi, to commemorate the 201st death anniversary of the 18th-century scholar & Saint Sharanabasaveshwar. (12.03) pic.twitter.com/G6gZveQajZ — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

A large number of devotees partake in the annual car festival of the famed Sharanabasaveshwara Temple in remembrance of the 201st death anniversary of the 18th century Saint Sharanabasaveshwar.

Since the morning of the auspicious day, people from across the neighbouring and other districts start congregating at the temple to pray at the samadhi of Sri Sharana Basaveshwara enshrined in the temple.

It is a customary practice in the region that the followers of the saint conduct padyatras from their villages places to the temple to offer their obeisance to Saint Sharana Basaveshwara during the car festival.

Image: ANI