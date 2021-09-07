Thousands Of Farmers Gherao Karnal Secretariat & Smash Barricades To Protest Lathi-charge

The massive Kisan Mahapanchayat called for by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday headed towards the mini-secretariat in Karnal to gherao district offices in protest against the August 28 baton charge against farmers. On their way, protesting farmers, including BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, faced police who tried to stop them to prevent any untoward incident.

In the video, thousands of farmers can be seen heading towards to mini-secretariat echoing their demand to register a murder case against Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha whose tape went viral visibly telling police officials to "break heads" of protesting farmers. The farmers then broke police barricades and managed to enter the mini secretariat.

Why the farmers are protesting against the Karnal administration

On August 28, Haryana Police had baton-charged farmers who blocked the highway and were marching towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting, which was attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Several farmers were injured in the incident, which led to the suspension of the IAS officer in question - Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav alleged that several farmers leaders have been detained by Haryana Police from Namaste Chowk. Rakesh Tikait said that the Karnal mahapanchayat is to seek justice for Sushil Kajla, a farmer who died a day after the lathi charge incident. The police, however, said that he died due to a heart attack.

Kisan mahapanchayat in Karnal

Thousands of farmers reached the New Anaj Mandi for a mahapanchayat on Tuesday morning, riding motorcycles and tractors. As they assembled there, the local administration invited an 11-member delegation to discuss their demands and dissuade them from advancing towards the secretariat. Senior farm leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan, however, said that the talks were failed.

As a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident, mobile internet services were suspended in Karnal and the four adjacent districts of Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Jind and Panipat until Tuesday midnight. Section 144 CrPC banning gathering of people was also imposed in Karnal district, but seemingly to no avail.