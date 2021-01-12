'Threat Of China & Pakistan's Collusivity Cannot Be Wished Away': COAS General Naravane

The Indian Army will reach a solution to the standoff against China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) through dialogue, said Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Tuesday.

In an annual presser, General Naravane said that the PLA troops have vacated the depth area on the Tibetan plateau but the Army will look for a solution through dialogue. The deployments remain safe at friction points on the Indian and Chinese sides along the LAC.

"Not only Eastern Ladakh, but we are on high alert along all our northern borders. Keeping the threat perception in mind, we have gone into a winter deployment situation. We are alert and ready to meet any challenges," the Indian Army chief said.

READ | Indian Army Hands Over PLA Soldier Who Crossed Over To India's Side Of LAC Back To China

There is increased cooperation between China and Pakistan in both military and non-military sectors. The two-front threat is something that we should be prepared to deal with: Army Chief General MM Naravane pic.twitter.com/utNdbda6KA — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

Pakistan and China together form a potent threat and the threat of collusivity cannot be wished away: Army Chief MM Naravane https://t.co/VrxrifD6oH — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

General MM Naravane further said that eight rounds of talks have taken place between the Corps Commanders of the two countries and India is now awaiting the dates for the ninth round of talks.

"I am sure that we will be able to reach an amicable solution through dialogue and discussion, based on the principle of mutual and equal security and in consonance with the talks which resulted in the outcome of the meetings held between the respective defence ministers and the respective foreign ministers. I am very hopeful for a positive solution," he said.

READ | Ahead Of Army Day, CDS General Bipin Rawat Visits Ladakh To Review Security Along LAC

The two countries' Foreign Ministers have reached a five-point consensus on continuing dialogue and quickly disengaging while honouring all existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs. Over eight rounds of military talks, the Chinese People's Liberation Army has retreated from the Finger 4 area and Patrol point 14 along the LAC.

On the other hand, India pre-empted PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake capturing positions of 'strategic importance' in the Fingers area. 20 jawans were martyred on June 15-16 amid a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley.

READ | Army Takes Chinese Soldier Into Custody After He Crossed Over To The Indian Side Of LAC

COAS hits out at Pakistan

Sending across a clear message to Pakistan over its continuous terrorist activities, General Navarane said that India has zero-tolerance for terrorism and will respond at the right place and at the right time.

"Pakistan continues to embrace terrorism as an instrument of state policy, however, we are very clear that we have zero tolerance for terror. We reserve our right to respond at the time and place of our choice, and with precision. This is a clear message sent across to Pakistan. We will not tolerate any such kind of activity," the Army Chief said.

READ | Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane Reaches Leh; Takes First-hand Assessment Of LAC Situation