Threats To PM Modi Coming From Maha Due To MVA's Appeasement Politics: BJP's Sunil Deodhar

Days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) received intel regarding a possible threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life, BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar claimed that the threat was coming from Maharashtra. Deodhar said it was a result of "minority appeasement" by the MVA government in the state. The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance consists of Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"A mail is being circulated about a plot to assasinate PM Modi. This is unfortunate. It is coming from Maharashtra. The MVA government is appeasing minorities there," the BJP leader said on Sunday.

Stating that similar threats have been issued to the Prime Minister in the past, Deodhar said the Central investigative agencies are taking care of it and will nab the culprits.

Rajasthan Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), on Friday, arrested three people and detained five others, allegedly linked to a terrorist organisation and conspiring to carry out serial blasts in Jaipur.

NIA intel note mentions threat to PM Modi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) later shared an excerpt of the mail from the perpetrators, which laid bare their plan to "bomb the Prime Minister."

The mail read, "Hello everyone, I have more than 20 RDX and I have planned 20 big attacks and all 20 RDX has been planted in major cities. I want to kill Modi as soon as I can, and I will bombard him. He has destroyed my life. I will not leave anyone, I will kill more than 20 million people. People are dying anyway, so they can die in bombings. I have met with some terrorists, who are going to help with RDX. I am happy to have received bombs easily and I will blast everywhere. You can try to stop me, but the attacks are planned. 20 sleeper cells will be activated on 28th February and millions of people will be killed Insha Allah."

Earlier on Wednesday, the ATS recovered 12 kg of RDX, three battery clocks, six bulbs, three connector wires and a jeep from their possession. The arrests were made after searching their vehicle during the patrolling drive that night in the Chittorgarh district. Speaking on the incident, Ratlam SP Abhishek Tiwari stated that the Madhya Pradesh ATS was investigating all angles. The anti-terror organisation is also in touch with the National Investigation Agency.