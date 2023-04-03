Threats With China Serious, PM Modi Never Hesitates To Deploy Forces: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated India's position on the LAC, saying that it will not change. At an intellectual interaction event in Dharwad, the Union minister made this statement.

EAM Jaishankar also said, "We have a severe dispute with China. And there will be border tension after 2020." "Our relationship with China is not normal and cannot be normal if there is a significant military presence at the Line of Actual Control (LAC)," Minister added.

2020 Ladakh Dispute between the two countries

On May 5, 2020, locations along the Sino-Indian border saw the start of aggressive face-offs and skirmishes between Chinese and Indian troops. Along with the Tibet Autonomous Region, the boundary between Sikkim and the Tibet Autonomous Region, and the contentious Pangong Lake in Ladakh were also included. Additional confrontations occurred along the Line Of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. (LAC). Chinese forces protested Indian road work in the Galwan River Valley at the end of May 2020.

In the conflict of June 15–16, 2020, both Chinese and Indian soldiers perished. Shots were fired along the LAC on September 7, 2020, for the first time in 45 years, and both parties assigned blame for it to the other. In June 2020, there was a dispute between Galwan, Hot Springs, and Gogra between Indian and Chinese militaries.

While the north and south banks of Pangong Lake were completely cut off in February 2021. Indian experts said that the structure of the LAC has changed at Patrol Point 17A after the disengagement at Gogra in August 2021. "Our soldiers were also deployed on the China border in a manner that is well cared for and they have the proper kind of equipment to deal with the challenges they face," said Jaishankar. He added that we won't change our stance on the border until we find a satisfactory answer. The Prime Minister is adamant about this, so we will uphold whatever we have to uphold.

In the same event, the minister responded to a question about border security by saying, "We have many neighbours, and relations with the majority of them are very excellent. We have issues with two of them, and I believe we should be cautious in accepting and articulating that. He also brought up Pakistan, where issues are very apparent, saying, "First Pakistan. It is also true that we have tolerated it much more than we ought to have.

EAM Jaishankar also added that we must be firm, expose and delegitimize terrorism. "Do not anticipate the world to adopt a strong stance if we are unable to do so. Considering that we are the Primary affected party, don't anticipate the world to take a firm stance either." Jaishankar added.

The foreign minister also shed light on the big difference that has come to the fore after 2014. He added, "We have been steadfastly uncompromising on this issue." He continued by saying that terrorism has been a top priority for India in all forums. We have also ensured that the world today understands that terrorism is simply intolerable, including in the G20.

