Three active COVID-19 cases in Andamans

Port Blair, May 28 (PTI) Three COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said on Saturday.

The caseload remained unchanged at 10,043 as no new infection was detected.

One more person was cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,911. A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.36 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.39 lakh people. PTI COR ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)