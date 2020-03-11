Three Aides Of Tahir Hussain Arrested By Delhi Police As Riots Probe Gathers Steam

Three aides of Tahir Hussain, the suspended AAP councilor, have been arrested by the SIT of Crime Branch of the Delhi police. A senior police official said that their names have been identified as Irshad, Abid, and Shadab.

According to the information, at the time of the riot, they were seen at the terrace of Tahir's building. They were allegedly throwing petrol bombs.

"During the course of the investigation, their names were cropped up. Shah Alam, the brother of suspended AAP councilor, was recently arrested by SIT. He was interrogated and names of these three were cropped up. Our team was conducting raids to nab them. They were detained from the North East area following a tip-off. They have been arrested," said a senior police official.

The official said that these three are the aides of Tahir Hussain. The mobile phone clips recovered by the Crime Branch confirms that these three were at the terrace of Tahir's building and were throwing bombs.

"More persons have been identified. We are conducting raids to nab them. Our 50 teams are working on the case," said a senior police official.

IB officer's murder

The official said that the accused are also being interrogated in connection with the murder case of IB official Ankit Sharma. The sources in Crime Branch have revealed that the accused were provoking the mob which murdered Ankit Sharma.

When asked will they be charged for Ankit's murder, the source said it will depend on evidence which they are looking for.

The investigation in the matter is going on. The police team has recovered over 2000 footages on the basis of which a number of accused have been held.

