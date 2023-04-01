Three Arrested For Printing, Circulating Fake Currency Notes In UP's Shahjahanpur

Three people were arrested here on Saturday for allegedly printing and circulating counterfeit currency notes, police said.

Fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 42,000 were recovered from the accused, they said.

"We have arrested Sachin, Akhilesh and Vivek Maurya for printing FICN at a warehouse in Kotwali police station area," Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

"We have also seized raw material, ink and printer used in the printing of FICN from the workshop of the accused," he said.

The accused printed FICN of smaller denominations and used them in rural areas of the district, according to police.