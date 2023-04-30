Three Arrested In Pune With 1 Kg Mephedrone Worth Rs 2 Crore

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash/Representative
Three people were arrested allegedly with one kilogram of mephedrone worth Rs 2 crore in Pune in Maharashtra, a police official said on Sunday.
They were held on Saturday in Kharadi under Chandannagar police station limits by a team of the Anti Narcotics Cell, he said.
"The accused are from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and probe into the supplier, peddler and consumer network is underway," he added.
