Three Bogies Of Falaknuma Express Catch Fire In Telangana, No Casualties Reported

A major tragedy was averted as several coaches of Howrah - Secunderabad Falaknuma Express caught fire earlier today (July 7). Nobody was hurt in the incident, which took place 40 kms away from Hyderabad between Pagidipally and Bommaipally railway stations in Bommaipalli's Bhuvanagiri municipal area, where three bogies of Falaknuma express train caught fire.

Rakesh Chillaka, CPRO, South Central Railway, said, “The incident occurred at 11.30 am today (July 7) morning, three coaches S4, S5 and S6 caught fire. Immediately the train was stopped and the passengers were deboarded from the train. Buses have been arranged for the passengers at the spot, also the affected coaches have been removed from the rest of the coaches. The unaffected train has departed to Secundarabad, the destination address. Both the options were given to passengers, either they can board the unaffected coaches or take the bus arranged at the spot. The train after it caught fire was stopped between Bommaipalli and Pagidipally.”

Several panicked passengers in the adjacent bogies rushed out of the train to safety. No passenger was injured in the incident. The General Manager of South Central Railway and other staff from the zone were at the incident spot to assure safety and proper arrangements for the passengers who were in the affected bogies which caught fire. The reason of the fire is not known and railway authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.