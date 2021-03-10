Three Booked For Forging COVID-19 Test Report To Travel From Mumbai To Jaipur

The city police have booked a couple and their daughter for allegedly forging their COVID-19 positive test report to travel from Mumbai to Jaipur. On the complaint of BMC H/West ward official Dr Omprakash Jaiswal, an FIR was filed in Khar police station against Lakhmichand Thawani (53), his wife Leena Thawani (51) and their daughter Diya Thawani, an official informed.

According to the Khar police station official, Jaiswal confirmed in his statement that the three were tested on February 26 and the results turned positive, but the three assured they were not infected and sent images of a tampered report via cellphone. He said, "Jaiswal found out the report was forged and called up the trio, who told him they had left to catch a flight to Jaipur. However, with the help of Aarogya Setu app, airport officials found out the three were COVID-19 patients and were sent back home."

BMC official informs city police

Official added that the three were booked under IPC sections 471 (using a forged document as genuine), 465 (punishment for forgery), 188 (disobeying the order of public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection) etc.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 9,927 new COVID-19 cases taking the total caseload to 22,38,398 and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state also registered as many as 12,182 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with this, the cumulative count of the recovered cases reached 20,89,294 in the state. Maharashtra currently has a total of 95,322 active cases, whereas, the total death toll stands at 52,556. Mumbai, including its surrounding satellite towns, reported 1,012 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases on Tuesday increased the cumulative infection figure in the financial capital to 3,35,584 and the death toll to 19,901. the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed that the daily growth rate of cases increased from 0.17% on February 18 to 0.32% now.