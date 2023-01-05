Three Boys Held For Throwing Stones At Vande Bharat Train, Hunt On For Fourth

Three minor boys were on Thursday caught by the police in Kishanganj district of Bihar in connection with a recent incident of hurling stones at the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express train.

According to a statement issued by the Kishanganj police, a case was registered on Thursday morning in connection with the incident that had taken place a couple of days ago.

"Information was received at around 10.30 am today, from railway officials, that a coach of the Vande Bharat Express was vandalized by stone-pelters on January 3, around 12.55 pm", said the police.

It said a case was subsequently registered under the Railway Act and a video footage of the incident was examined.

"Four boys, all aged 14 years and residents of Nimalgaon in Potiya police station area, were identified. Three of them were caught and produced before the juvenile justice board. A search is on for the fourth", said the police.

The semi-high speed electric train, running between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, both in West Bengal, passes through Bihar with a brief halt at Barsoi in Katihar district, adjoining Kishanganj.

Running smear campaigns, defaming Bengal, and spreading rumours appear to be the @BJP4India's only objectives.



Vande Bharat stone-pelting occurred in Bihar, not Bengal as the BJP wongly claimed.



We vehemently condemn this conduct.



Your lies are going to catch up to you, BJP. pic.twitter.com/a2IIKhv0zG — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) January 5, 2023

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that the Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones in neighbouring Bihar, and not her state.

She said legal action will be taken against those media outlets that spread "fake news" that the incident took place in West Bengal, bringing a bad name to the state.