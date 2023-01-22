Three Cars Charred After Electric Vehicle Catches Fire At Hyderabad Exhibition Parking Lot

In a shocking incident, as many as three cars burnt down to ashes after a major fire broke out at a major commercial centre in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Fire breaks out in Hyderabad Numaish Exhibition parking lot

According to the sources, the incident occurred at the Numaish exhibition parking lot when an electric car caught fire and later spread to five other cars. The fire tenders rushed to the spot. A huge cloud of smog engulfed the entire area. Meanwhile, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

"Three cars burned down to ashes and three others were partially burned after an electric car in the Numaish parking lot caught fire. Fire tenders are present at the spot," said Inspector B Prasada Rao, Abids Police Station.

(More details awaited)