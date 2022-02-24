Three children drown in ditch in Jharkhand

Ramgarh, Feb 24 (PTI) Three children have drowned in a ditch near the Urlung railway station in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a police officer said on Thursday.

The police recovered the bodies of two girls and a boy from ditch after they were informed by the villagers, the Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Patratu, Birendra Kumar Chaudhary, told PTI.

The ditch is approximately five to six feet deep.

The three minors went missing on Wednesday evening and when they did not return after a long time, their relatives started searching for them. The villagers spotted the bodies in the ditch after they found their slippers and clothes near it on Thursday.

The police identified the deceased children as Shail Kumari (9), Kriti Kumari (8), and Subhash Oraon (6).

Prima facie, it appears to be accidental as the children might have been unaware of the depth of the ditch, the SDPO said. PTI CORR BS SBN MM MM

