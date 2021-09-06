Three Children Killed, 2 Injured In Wall Collapse Incident In UP

Three children were killed and two others seriously injured on Monday evening after a wall of a kutcha house collapsed on them while they were playing, police said.

The incident took place in Todarpur Majre Jamurwan village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Mohanganj police station here.

Vansh (5), Satyam (10) and Divyanshi (7) died on the spot, while two others were seriously injured and they were rushed to Tiloi Hospital here, the police said.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar and SP Dinesh Singh visited the hospital to enquire about the incident.

The injured were later referred to a hospital in Rae Bareli for treatment.

SDM Yogendra Singh said proper arrangements have been made for treatment of the injured.

He said the bodies have been sent for postmortem and the examination will be conducted in the night itself.