Three Covid Deaths, 155 New Cases In HP

Three more people died from COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as 155 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection count to 2,19,746, an official said on Tuesday.

So far, the infection has claimed 3,672 lives in the state.

Of the fresh deaths, two were reported from Kangra and one from Una district, he added.

Meanwhile, 161 more patients recovered from the infection, the official said.

The active cases today stood at 1,400, he added. The number of recoveries has reached 2,14,657, the official said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)