Three Dead And 15 Injured As Two Buses Collide On Greater Noida Expressway

Three people died and fifteen others were injured in an accident on the Greater Noida Expressway on December 18, according to the police. The incident, which took place near the Knowledge park on the expressway, occurred when two buses collided during overtaking, police said and added the passengers died while being taken to the hospital.

“Three people died in a collision between two buses on Greater Noida Expressway under Knowledge Park. Police personnel are present at the spot,” said Greater Noida Police.

The police reached the site and engaged in the rescue operation.

IMAGE: Republic