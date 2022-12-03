Three Dead As Bomb Explodes At TMC Leader's House In WB; BJP Demands NIA Probe

Ahead of the Panchayat polls in West Bengal scheduled in early 2023, a bomb explosion was reported in the house of a local TMC Leader Raj Kumar Manna in Bhupathinagar, which falls under the Bhagabanpur assembly area. Three people died in the explosion. Raj Kumar Manna is the local Vice-President Of TMC. He is also the Booth President.

Notably, the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to hold a public rally in Contai today December 3.

BJP demands NIA investigation

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari took to Twitter and demanded an NIA investigation into the matter. He also claimed that the TMC leader, whose house has been bombed, was making bombs.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar in November 2022, stated that accountability for any violence in the state should be owned up by the election commission and also called for deploying the central forces to prevent violence during the upcoming Panchayat polls.

"It would be better if central forces are called in. The State Election Commission doesn't have that power in its backbone. It is your call which agency will be used this time. Be it the central force, state police or chowkidar, it will be completely your decision. But if any death happens this time, the State Election Commission will be responsible for that," he said.

Legal action against election commissioner

Threatening to approach the court in case of any violence during the elections, Majumdar said legal action will be taken to hold the election commissioner responsible for the violence.

According to Majumdar, in the last Panchayat polls in Bengal in 2018, over 34 percent of the candidates won uncontested because the opposition candidates were threatened by the ‘TMC-backed goons.' Notably, TMC candidates won over 90 percent of the seats.

BJP in order to keep their candidates safe during the upcoming polls has decided, their MPs and MLAs will accompany them during the filing of the nominations.

