Three Deaths, 125 Fresh Virus Cases Himachal Pradesh

Three more people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Friday as 125 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection count to 2,25,589, according to an official.

So far, the infection has claimed 3,786 lives in the state.

Two men, aged 33 and 81, and a 65-year-old woman died in Kangra.

Meanwhile, 127 more patients recovered from the infection, taking the state’s recovery count to 2,20,663, the health official said.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,123 in the state.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)