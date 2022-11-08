Three die, 20 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in MP's Datia district

Three persons, including two women, were killed and 20 others injured when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned on a bridge on the Sindh river on Monday night in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The victims were residents of Bhind district's Jakholi Vindva village and had gone to offer prayers at the Ratangarh Mata temple, the official said.

While returning from the temple, the tractor-trolley carrying the villagers overturned on a bridge on the Sindh river near Sankua under Sevda police station limits, killing three persons, including two women, and injuring 20 others, additional director general of police (ADGP) Rajesh Chawla said.

Among the injured, the condition of 12 was serious and they were referred to Gwalior for further treatment, he said.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra expressed grief over the accident and directed Datia district administration officials to make all arrangements for proper treatment of the injured persons.

