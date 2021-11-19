Three Drown During Kartik Purnima In Bihar

Three persons drowned while taking a holy dip in the Budhi Gandak river in Begusarai district on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Vikki Kumar (20), Rahul Kumar (19), and Kuldeep Mochi (35), police said.

The tragedy occurred when they were taking a dip in the river on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

Talking to reporters, Rajeev Ranjan Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Navkothi police station, said, “The bodies of the deceased were pulled out by local divers and have been sent for the post-mortem examination,” Kumar said.

