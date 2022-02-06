Three drug peddlers held with heroin in J-K's Udhampur and Jammu

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with heroin at two different places in Udhampur and Jammu districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Two persons, riding on a motorcycle, were arrested after 25 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession during checking at Jakheni in Udhampur district, a police official said.

He said police arrested one more person and seized 42 grams of heroin from him at Udheywala near Pouni Chak in Domana area of Jammu district.

All the three arrested peddlers were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said. PTI TAS RAX RAX

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)