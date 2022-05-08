Three engg students drown in Jharkhand pond

(Eds: With details) Ramgarh, May 8 (PTI) Three engineering students drowned in a pond in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Rajrappa police station area when the students of Ramgarh Government Engineering College went to the pond, located around a km away, for a bath, Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said.

The bodies were later fished out and an investigation was started, he said.

Sharbani Ray, the principal of the college, said they were all third-year students.

The deceased were identified as Ankit Kumar Singh (22), a resident of Jodha More in Bokaro district, Abhishek Kumar (21), who hailed from Simarakhap in Giridih district, and Rohan Kumar Malakar (21), a resident of Katras More in Dhanbad district.

Former chief minister Raghubar Das demanded compensation and government jobs for the kin of the deceased. PTI COR SAN SOM SOM

