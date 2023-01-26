Three Fishermen Rescued Off Goa Coast As Water Enters Boat

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued three fishermen off the Goa coast on Thursday after water started entering into their boat, an official said.

A spokesperson of the Coast Guard said they received a distress call from the fishing boat 'Sea Queen' off the Goa coast. The boat's engine had stopped working and water started entering the vessel, he said.

There were three fishermen on the boat and they were rescued by ICG Apoorva ship, he said.

“The three fishermen were brought to the shore and handed over to local authorities,” the spokesperson said.