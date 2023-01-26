Last Updated:

Three Fishermen Rescued Off Goa Coast As Water Enters Boat

 The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued three fishermen off the Goa coast on Thursday after water started entering into their boat, an official said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Representative Image

Image: PTI


The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued three fishermen off the Goa coast on Thursday after water started entering into their boat, an official said.

A spokesperson of the Coast Guard said they received a distress call from the fishing boat 'Sea Queen' off the Goa coast. The boat's engine had stopped working and water started entering the vessel, he said.

There were three fishermen on the boat and they were rescued by ICG Apoorva ship, he said.

“The three fishermen were brought to the shore and handed over to local authorities,” the spokesperson said.

READ | Police: Amazon fisherman confesses to killing missing pair
READ | Australia's fisherman catches mystery 'deep sea rough skin shark' from depth of 650 metres
READ | Tamil Nadu Marine Police files FIR against Navy over 'warning shots' fired at fisherman
READ | Fisherman drowns in sea after bee attack

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT