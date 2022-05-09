Three from UP die in cloudburst in J-K's Budgam

Srinagar, May 9 (PTI) A woman from Uttar Pradesh and her two sons died on Monday in a cloudburst in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

The woman and her two sons -- believed to be adults -- were working as labourers in a brick kiln at Chandhara in Budgam when the cloudburst occurred, the officials said.

They said the trio died on the spot.

Initial reports suggest that the deceased were from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, high speed winds swept through many parts of Kashmir, uprooting trees and blowing away roofs of residential houses in many areas.

Police officials said at least three dozen structures across the valley have suffered damage due to winds but there were no reports of any casualties, other than the victims of the cloudburst. PTI MIJ CK

